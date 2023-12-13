Frocking Ceremony Aboard the USS Tripoli

231207-N-VR794-1064 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 07, 2023) – Sailors stand in formation on the flight deck during a frocking ceremony aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)
|12.07.2023
|12.15.2023 23:21
|8171886
|231207-N-VR794-1164
|5472x3648
|1.46 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|2
|0
