231201-N-CM110-1106 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 1, 2023) – Chief Warrant Officer Joseph Burkhardt, from Beaverton, Oregon, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), gives a speech during his commissioning ceremony, Dec. 1. During the ceremony, Burkhardt was promoted to chief warrant officer. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 23:21
|Photo ID:
|8171880
|VIRIN:
|231201-N-CM110-1150
|Resolution:
|4902x3268
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MMC Burkhardt Commissioning [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
