MMC Burkhardt Commissioning

231201-N-CM110-1106 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 1, 2023) – Chief Warrant Officer Joseph Burkhardt, from Beaverton, Oregon, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), gives a speech during his commissioning ceremony, Dec. 1. During the ceremony, Burkhardt was promoted to chief warrant officer. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod)

