    MMC Burkhardt Commissioning [Image 3 of 16]

    MMC Burkhardt Commissioning

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231201-N-CM110-1106 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 1, 2023) – Chief Warrant Officer Joseph Burkhardt, from Beaverton, Oregon, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), gives a speech during his commissioning ceremony, Dec. 1. During the ceremony, Burkhardt was promoted to chief warrant officer. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod)

