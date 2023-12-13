Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 8 of 16]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stevin Atkins 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231206-N-VR794-1125 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 06, 2023) – Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Cori Smith, from Montgomery, Alabama, performs a maintenance check on a hangar bay surveillance camera aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 6. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SRA
    Sailors
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli

