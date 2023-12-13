USAID’s Office of Transition Initiatives Director Brittany Brown joined Iraqi Musical Institute Director Ahmed Salim and Deputy Chief of Mission David Burger in celebrating the re-opening of the Institute, following USAID-funded renovations. As part of the celebration, the students put on an exceptional performance, highlighting Iraq’s rich musical heritage.



“The Iraqi Musical institute is our safe zone. We appreciate any effort to maintain this place where we can practice our hobby. Many thanks to USAID for reviving the institute and protecting our artistic haven.” said one of the students of the Iraqi Institute for Musical Studies.



Photo credit: OTI/Ta'afi - June 2023

