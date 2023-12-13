Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IRAQ

    06.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    USAID’s Office of Transition Initiatives Director Brittany Brown joined Iraqi Musical Institute Director Ahmed Salim and Deputy Chief of Mission David Burger in celebrating the re-opening of the Institute, following USAID-funded renovations. As part of the celebration, the students put on an exceptional performance, highlighting Iraq’s rich musical heritage.

    “The Iraqi Musical institute is our safe zone. We appreciate any effort to maintain this place where we can practice our hobby. Many thanks to USAID for reviving the institute and protecting our artistic haven.” said one of the students of the Iraqi Institute for Musical Studies.

    Photo credit: OTI/Ta'afi - June 2023

    LEAVE A COMMENT

