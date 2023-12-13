Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAID, in collaboration with the Anhur for Education Human Rights Foundation, has upgraded Nasiriyah's sole vocational training center (VTC). [Image 9 of 10]

    NASIRIYAH, IRAQ

    06.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    USAID, in collaboration with the Anhur for Education Human Rights Foundation, has upgraded Nasiriyah's sole vocational training center (VTC)!

    The project involved renovating and equipping five workshop venues, facilitating meetings between trainees, the VTC, and business owners. With increased capacity, the VTC can now accommodate more participants, doubling the number of students it serves from 15 to 35.

    The center offers diverse classes to youth, including electronics repair, welding, cooking, software maintenance, and event photography. With the renovated VTC now open, even more youth will be able to gain the technical skills to improve their chances in the job market.

    Photo credit: OTI/Ta'afi June 2023

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 10:31
    Photo ID: 8170708
    VIRIN: 230601-O-GC748-8771
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 18.68 MB
    Location: NASIRIYAH, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

