USAID, in collaboration with the Anhur for Education Human Rights Foundation, has upgraded Nasiriyah's sole vocational training center (VTC)!



The project involved renovating and equipping five workshop venues, facilitating meetings between trainees, the VTC, and business owners. With increased capacity, the VTC can now accommodate more participants, doubling the number of students it serves from 15 to 35.



The center offers diverse classes to youth, including electronics repair, welding, cooking, software maintenance, and event photography. With the renovated VTC now open, even more youth will be able to gain the technical skills to improve their chances in the job market.



Photo credit: OTI/Ta'afi June 2023

