Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    800 new streetlights have been installed across 8 neighborhoods in Bartella with support from USAID. [Image 10 of 10]

    800 new streetlights have been installed across 8 neighborhoods in Bartella with support from USAID.

    BARTELLA, IRAQ

    06.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    800 new streetlights have been installed across 8 neighborhoods in Bartella with support from USAID!

    The lack of streetlights was making many residents in Bartella insecure when going out at night. Through consultations with the different communities, the Council of Syriac Tribes and the Shabak Leaders Council worked together to determine the locations for the streetlights, which were installed by the Bartella Electricity Department. "We are eager for collaboration that brings different people together to address a common need like this," commented one resident.

    Photo credit: OTI/Ta'afi June 2023

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 10:31
    Photo ID: 8170725
    VIRIN: 230601-O-GC748-4091
    Resolution: 4000x2250
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: BARTELLA, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 800 new streetlights have been installed across 8 neighborhoods in Bartella with support from USAID. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs, Dilawar Syed, and USAID Program Office Director David Martz, visited The Station to meet Iraqi entrepreneurs and business owners who received USAID support.
    Transforming Batnaya, one brick at a time!
    USAID offered training sessions on water conservation, rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, and modernized irrigation techniques to nearly 300 farmers in Sinjar and Batnaya.
    USAID trained 6 livestock farmers on sustainable techniques to grow their own alfalfa, including natural pest and disease control, and using a new sprinkler irrigation system provided by USAID that will reduce water use by more than 50%.
    Based in Basrah, Al Jabery Industrial Company, has been a leader in Iraq’s metal industry since 1970.
    On MSME day, we celebrate Iraqi entrepreneurs and small businesses for their vital role in building a sustainable Iraq.
    USAID’s Office of Transition Initiatives Director Brittany Brown joined Iraqi Musical Institute Director Ahmed Salim and Deputy Chief of Mission David Burger in celebrating the re-opening of the Institute, following USAID-funded renovations.
    The MENA Regional Innovation Hub brought all innovators, program donors, and the Secretariat together for an exciting week of learning, exchanging, and networking.
    USAID, in collaboration with the Anhur for Education Human Rights Foundation, has upgraded Nasiriyah's sole vocational training center (VTC).
    800 new streetlights have been installed across 8 neighborhoods in Bartella with support from USAID.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Iraq

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    TAGS

    usaid
    iraq
    street lights
    bartella

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT