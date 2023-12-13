800 new streetlights have been installed across 8 neighborhoods in Bartella with support from USAID!



The lack of streetlights was making many residents in Bartella insecure when going out at night. Through consultations with the different communities, the Council of Syriac Tribes and the Shabak Leaders Council worked together to determine the locations for the streetlights, which were installed by the Bartella Electricity Department. "We are eager for collaboration that brings different people together to address a common need like this," commented one resident.



Photo credit: OTI/Ta'afi June 2023

