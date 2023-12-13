After an exciting week at the MENA Innovation Camp, our 8 Iraqi innovators, their regional peers, the Hub team, Secretariat, and donor partners are headed home. We would like to thank all participants for their contribution, facilitation, and knowledge sharing!



The MENA Regional Innovation Hub brought all innovators, program donors, and the Secretariat together for an exciting week of learning, exchanging, and networking. A wealth of topics was covered throughout our sessions, ranging from the newest developments in AI for farmers via learning about Carbon Credits all the way to optimizing governance and HR structures in a growing agri-business or organization. After a year of exemplary performance, our 8 Iraqi innovators participated actively, including by leading sessions and connecting with potential new partners from across the region.



Photo credit: WE4F - June 2023

