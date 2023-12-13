Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The MENA Regional Innovation Hub brought all innovators, program donors, and the Secretariat together for an exciting week of learning, exchanging, and networking. [Image 8 of 10]

    The MENA Regional Innovation Hub brought all innovators, program donors, and the Secretariat together for an exciting week of learning, exchanging, and networking.

    IRAQ

    06.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    After an exciting week at the MENA Innovation Camp, our 8 Iraqi innovators, their regional peers, the Hub team, Secretariat, and donor partners are headed home. We would like to thank all participants for their contribution, facilitation, and knowledge sharing!

    The MENA Regional Innovation Hub brought all innovators, program donors, and the Secretariat together for an exciting week of learning, exchanging, and networking. A wealth of topics was covered throughout our sessions, ranging from the newest developments in AI for farmers via learning about Carbon Credits all the way to optimizing governance and HR structures in a growing agri-business or organization. After a year of exemplary performance, our 8 Iraqi innovators participated actively, including by leading sessions and connecting with potential new partners from across the region.

    Photo credit: WE4F - June 2023

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs, Dilawar Syed, and USAID Program Office Director David Martz, visited The Station to meet Iraqi entrepreneurs and business owners who received USAID support.
    Transforming Batnaya, one brick at a time!
    USAID offered training sessions on water conservation, rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, and modernized irrigation techniques to nearly 300 farmers in Sinjar and Batnaya.
    USAID trained 6 livestock farmers on sustainable techniques to grow their own alfalfa, including natural pest and disease control, and using a new sprinkler irrigation system provided by USAID that will reduce water use by more than 50%.
    Based in Basrah, Al Jabery Industrial Company, has been a leader in Iraq’s metal industry since 1970.
    On MSME day, we celebrate Iraqi entrepreneurs and small businesses for their vital role in building a sustainable Iraq.
    USAID’s Office of Transition Initiatives Director Brittany Brown joined Iraqi Musical Institute Director Ahmed Salim and Deputy Chief of Mission David Burger in celebrating the re-opening of the Institute, following USAID-funded renovations.
    The MENA Regional Innovation Hub brought all innovators, program donors, and the Secretariat together for an exciting week of learning, exchanging, and networking.
    USAID, in collaboration with the Anhur for Education Human Rights Foundation, has upgraded Nasiriyah's sole vocational training center (VTC).
    800 new streetlights have been installed across 8 neighborhoods in Bartella with support from USAID.

