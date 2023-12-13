Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAID trained 6 livestock farmers on sustainable techniques to grow their own alfalfa, including natural pest and disease control, and using a new sprinkler irrigation system provided by USAID that will reduce water use by more than 50%. [Image 4 of 10]

    IRAQ

    06.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Did you know that alfalfa is a crop native to Iraq? Alfalfa is a highly nutritious plant that is grown to feed livestock. With increased drought and rising prices alfalfa is more in demand. However, alfalfa production is becoming more challenging.

    Through USAID support, the farmers have been able to produce nearly 10 times the amount of alfalfa, resulting in an increase in sales of more than $80,000.
    “We started selling more and we have more demand from the nearby villages., All my harvest has been pre- purchased. We are so glad for this training,” said Abdulrazaq, a participating farmer from Baharka.

    Photo Credit: DCEO -June 2023

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 10:31
    Photo ID: 8170674
    VIRIN: 230601-O-GC748-7925
    Resolution: 7952x4472
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

