Did you know that alfalfa is a crop native to Iraq? Alfalfa is a highly nutritious plant that is grown to feed livestock. With increased drought and rising prices alfalfa is more in demand. However, alfalfa production is becoming more challenging.



USAID trained 6 livestock farmers on sustainable techniques to grow their own alfalfa, including natural pest and disease control, and using a new sprinkler irrigation system provided by USAID that will reduce water use by more than 50%.



Through USAID support, the farmers have been able to produce nearly 10 times the amount of alfalfa, resulting in an increase in sales of more than $80,000.

“We started selling more and we have more demand from the nearby villages., All my harvest has been pre- purchased. We are so glad for this training,” said Abdulrazaq, a participating farmer from Baharka.



