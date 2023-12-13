On MSME day, we celebrate Iraqi entrepreneurs and small businesses for their vital role in building a sustainable Iraq.



USAID stands alongside the Iraqi government through the Funding Facility for Economic Reform project, in partnership with UNDP Iraq, to promote private sector growth.



We are proud to launch the MSME roadmap developed with the Ministry of Planning, which serves as a comprehensive guide for stakeholders to foster the development of micro, small, and medium enterprises in Iraq.



Together, we will support the existing efforts to empower MSMEs, enhance access to finance and opportunities, improve regulations, and strengthen public support for a thriving private sector.



Photo credit: UNDP - June 2023

