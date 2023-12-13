Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IRAQ

    06.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    USAID stands alongside the Iraqi government through the Funding Facility for Economic Reform project, in partnership with UNDP Iraq, to promote private sector growth.

    We are proud to launch the MSME roadmap developed with the Ministry of Planning, which serves as a comprehensive guide for stakeholders to foster the development of micro, small, and medium enterprises in Iraq.

    Together, we will support the existing efforts to empower MSMEs, enhance access to finance and opportunities, improve regulations, and strengthen public support for a thriving private sector.

    Photo credit: UNDP - June 2023

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 10:31
    Photo ID: 8170682
    VIRIN: 230601-O-GC748-9641
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On MSME day, we celebrate Iraqi entrepreneurs and small businesses for their vital role in building a sustainable Iraq. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs, Dilawar Syed, and USAID Program Office Director David Martz, visited The Station to meet Iraqi entrepreneurs and business owners who received USAID support.
    Transforming Batnaya, one brick at a time!
    USAID offered training sessions on water conservation, rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, and modernized irrigation techniques to nearly 300 farmers in Sinjar and Batnaya.
    USAID trained 6 livestock farmers on sustainable techniques to grow their own alfalfa, including natural pest and disease control, and using a new sprinkler irrigation system provided by USAID that will reduce water use by more than 50%.
    Based in Basrah, Al Jabery Industrial Company, has been a leader in Iraq’s metal industry since 1970.
    USAID’s Office of Transition Initiatives Director Brittany Brown joined Iraqi Musical Institute Director Ahmed Salim and Deputy Chief of Mission David Burger in celebrating the re-opening of the Institute, following USAID-funded renovations.
    The MENA Regional Innovation Hub brought all innovators, program donors, and the Secretariat together for an exciting week of learning, exchanging, and networking.
    USAID, in collaboration with the Anhur for Education Human Rights Foundation, has upgraded Nasiriyah's sole vocational training center (VTC).
    800 new streetlights have been installed across 8 neighborhoods in Bartella with support from USAID.

    Iraq

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    small business
    usaid
    iraq
    entrepeneurs

