    BASRAH, IRAQ

    06.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Based in Basrah, Al Jabery Industrial Company, has been a leader in Iraq’s metal industry since 1970. Al Jabery used traditional welding techniques, which required significant skill but slowed down production and lacked efficiency, especially on delicate materials.

    With USAID's assistance, Al Jabery acquired modern equipment, including a new welding machine and a CNC Laser Cutting Machine, which will help speed up production and efficiency.

    “Following the substantial support we've received, we've witnessed a remarkable transformation in our production plant. The enhanced facility now enables us to effectively cater to our customers' needs and deliver products that uphold the highest standards of quality,” said Owner Mohammed Al Jabery.

    Along with boosting production, USAID’s assistance has also helped the Al Jabery team expand. The company has 4 new employees and is currently in the process of adding another 5 positions.

    Here's to a new chapter of growth, innovation, and stronger partnerships!

    Photo Credit: DCEO - June 2023

    LEAVE A COMMENT

