6th ARS aircrew fly future Airmen

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edwin Gomez Rivera, right, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender boom operator, stands in the air refueling station of a KC-10 Extender during a flight over Northern California, Dec. 1, 2023. Aircrew from the 6th ARS facilitated a base tour and an incentive flight on a KC-10. Cadets were able to tour the KC-10 and see the air refueling station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US by SrA Alexander Merchak