6th ARS aircrew fly future Airmen

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender sits on the flightline at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 1, 2023. The 6th Air Refueling Squadron supported a base tour and an incentive flight on a KC-10 Extender for cadets assigned to Air Force ROTC Detachment 045 from San Jose State University. The flight served as both a training mission for the aircrew while also providing the opportunity for the cadets to learn more about careers within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US