6th ARS aircrew fly future Airmen

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alek Forslund, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender boom operator, briefs cadets fr before their flight at Travis Air Force base, California, Dec. 1, 2023. Airmen with the 6th ARS transported the cadets to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, for a base tour. The 6th Air Refueling Squadron supported a base tour and an incentive flight on a KC-10 Extender for cadets assigned to Air Force ROTC Detachment 045 from San Jose State University. The flight served as both a training mission for the aircrew while also providing the opportunity for the cadets to learn more about careers within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

