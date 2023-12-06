6th ARS aircrew fly future Airmen

Cadet 4th Class Stephanie Ling, Air Force ROTC Detachment 045 at San Jose State University cadet, sits in a jump seat of a KC-10 Extender during flight over Northern California, Dec. 1, 2023. Airmen with the 6th Air Refueling Squadron transported the cadets to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, for a base tour. Ling is majoring in aerospace engineering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

