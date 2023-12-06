Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th ARS aircrew fly future Airmen

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Cadet 4th Class Stephanie Ling, Air Force ROTC Detachment 045 at San Jose State University cadet, sits in a jump seat of a KC-10 Extender during flight over Northern California, Dec. 1, 2023. Airmen with the 6th Air Refueling Squadron transported the cadets to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, for a base tour. Ling is majoring in aerospace engineering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

