6th ARS aircrew fly future Airmen

U.S. Air Force ROTC Detachment 045 cadets from San Jose State University, board a KC-10 Extender at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 1, 2023. The 6th Air Refueling Squadron supported a base tour and an incentive flight on a KC-10 for cadets assigned to Air Force ROTC Detachment 045 from San Jose State University. The flight served as both a training mission for the aircrew while also providing the opportunity for the cadets to learn more about careers within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.— Aircrew from the 6th Air Refueling Squadron facilitated a base tour and an incentive flight on a KC-10 Extender with cadets assigned to Air Force ROTC Detachment 045 from San Jose State University, Dec. 1, 2023.



The flight served as both a training mission for the 6th ARS team and the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chiefs while also providing the opportunity for the cadets to learn more about careers within the Air Force.



During the training mission, the KC-10 travelled to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada where they toured four different locations including a career fair. Travis AFB Airmen interacted with the cadets during the roundtrip flights and offered tours of the KC-10.



“A lot of these cadets have never flown on an Air Force airplane before,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Lauren Christian, 6th ARS KC-10 Extender instructor pilot. “It was cool to get them out here to see it and into the flight deck to show them how we operate.”



One of the cadets, Cadet 4th Class Ronald Hensic, Air Force ROTC Detachment 045 cadet, says that his favorite part of the trip was seeing the KC-10’s flight deck and having the chance to talk to a Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialist during the tour at Nellis AFB.



Christian felt as though she could closely relate to the cadets and their experiences. She was also a part of a ROTC program through the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill where she was able to receive her commission shortly after graduation.



“I took the same path as some of them,” said Christian. “I have been in their shoes, so it is fun to see it on the other side as well.”



According to Cadet 4th Class Stephanie Ling, Air Force ROTC Detachment cadet, after the flight in the KC-10, she is interested in pursuing a path in aviation.



“It is really moments like these that I could see myself joining the Air Force and becoming a pilot,” said Ling.



As a fourth generation Air Force pilot, Christian, reflected on her career and her decision to join the Air Force.



“The best things that have happened in my life are because of the experiences I have had through the Air Force,” said Christian. “I love being a pilot, and yes training was difficult, but it is worth it to get through.”



For someone thinking about a career in the Air Force, Christian says to look at the options that best suit you whether that is active duty, guard, or reserve.



The mission statement of DET 045 is to produce exemplary servant-leaders of character for the U.S. Air and Space Forces to lead our country in 21st century operations.



To learn more about the Air Force and the careers it offers, go to https://www.recruiting.af.mil/