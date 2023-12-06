U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Harold, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender instructor pilot, sits in the copilot seat during a flight over Northern California, Dec. 1, 2023. Airmen with the 6th ARS transported cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 045 from San Jose State University, to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, for a base tour. The flight served as both a training mission for the aircrew while also providing the opportunity for the cadets to learn more about careers within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 18:33 Photo ID: 8157346 VIRIN: 231201-F-YT028-1200 Resolution: 7372x4915 Size: 903.09 KB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th ARS aircrew fly future Airmen [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.