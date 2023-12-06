U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Harold, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender instructor pilot, sits in the copilot seat during a flight over Northern California, Dec. 1, 2023. Airmen with the 6th ARS transported cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 045 from San Jose State University, to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, for a base tour. The flight served as both a training mission for the aircrew while also providing the opportunity for the cadets to learn more about careers within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
6th ARS aircrew fly future Airmen
