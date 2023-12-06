U.S. Air Force ROTC Detachment 045 cadets from San Jose State University, board a KC-10 Extender at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 1, 2023. The 6th Air Refueling Squadron supported a base tour and an incentive flight on a KC-10 for cadets assigned to Air Force ROTC Detachment 045 from San Jose State University. The flight served as both a training mission for the aircrew while also providing the opportunity for the cadets to learn more about careers within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|12.01.2023
|12.07.2023 18:33
|8157344
|231201-F-YT028-1124
|7930x5287
|1.79 MB
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|5
|2
6th ARS aircrew fly future Airmen
