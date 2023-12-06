6th ARS aircrew fly future Airmen

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edwin Gomez Rivera, right, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender boom operator, walks with Cadet 4th Class Ronald Hensic, Air Force ROTC Detachment 045 at San Jose State University cadet, down the cargo hold of the aircraft over Northern California, Dec. 1, 2023. Cadets were able to tour the KC-10 and see the air refueling station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

Date Taken: 12.01.2023