U.S. Air Force Capt. Lauren Christian, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender instructor pilot, monitors equipment during flight over Northern California, Dec. 1, 2023. Airmen with the 6th ARS transported cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 045 from San Jose State University to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, for a base tour. Christian is also a fourth-generation pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 18:33
|Photo ID:
|8157347
|VIRIN:
|231201-F-YT028-1243
|Resolution:
|7789x5192
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 6th ARS aircrew fly future Airmen [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
6th ARS aircrew fly future Airmen
