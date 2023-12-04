U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Snell, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, communicates with aircrew after conducting low-cost, low-altitude (LCLA) bundle drops at Satawan Atoll in the Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 5, 2023, during Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). LCLA airdrops used during OCD are cost-efficient and utilize readily available resources and repurposed personnel parachutes to build supply pallets at a fraction of the cost of other airdrop bundles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 00:34
|Photo ID:
|8153395
|VIRIN:
|231205-F-PM645-1015
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|6.3 MB
|Location:
|SATAWAN ATOLL, FM
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
