Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Snell, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, communicates with aircrew after conducting low-cost, low-altitude (LCLA) bundle drops at Satawan Atoll in the Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 5, 2023, during Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). LCLA airdrops used during OCD are cost-efficient and utilize readily available resources and repurposed personnel parachutes to build supply pallets at a fraction of the cost of other airdrop bundles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Location: SATAWAN ATOLL, FM