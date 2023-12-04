Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll [Image 6 of 12]

    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll

    SATAWAN ATOLL, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Snell, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, communicates with aircrew aboard an Air Force C-130J before conducting low-cost, low-altitude (LCLA) airdrops over Satawan Atoll in the Federated States of the Micronesia, Dec. 5, 2023, during Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). The aircraft, callsign Santa 36, delivered three bundles to the people of Satawan Atoll. OCD is the longest-running Department of Defense humanitarian and disaster relief mission. Each year, the USAF partners with countries in the Pacific Air Forces area of responsibility to deliver supplies to remote islands in the South-Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Location: SATAWAN ATOLL, FM
    This work, Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interoperability
    Operation Christmas Drop
    alliance
    partnership
    374th Airlift Wing
    OCD23

