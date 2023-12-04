Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Snell, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, communicates with aircrew aboard an Air Force C-130J before conducting low-cost, low-altitude (LCLA) airdrops over Satawan Atoll in the Federated States of the Micronesia, Dec. 5, 2023, during Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). The aircraft, callsign Santa 36, delivered three bundles to the people of Satawan Atoll. OCD is the longest-running Department of Defense humanitarian and disaster relief mission. Each year, the USAF partners with countries in the Pacific Air Forces area of responsibility to deliver supplies to remote islands in the South-Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

