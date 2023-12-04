Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll [Image 11 of 12]

    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll

    SATAWAN ATOLL, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Muravez, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, smiles after conducting low-cost, low-altitude (LCLA) bundle drops at Satawan Atoll in the Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 5, 2023, during Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). LCLA airdrops used during OCD are cost-efficient and utilize readily available resources and repurposed personnel parachutes to build supply pallets at a fraction of the cost of other airdrop bundles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

