Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll [Image 1 of 12]

    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2023, during Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). The capabilities employed during OCD are a unique method of delivery suited to the region. Coast Humanitarian Air Drop (CHAD) takes the LCLA capability to the types of environments seen in many places throughout the Pacific. Together, CHAD and LCLA represent a unique Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Response capability that enables rapid response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 00:34
    Photo ID: 8153381
    VIRIN: 231205-F-PM645-1001
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    Operation Christmas Drop
    alliance
    partnership
    374th Airlift Wing
    OCD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT