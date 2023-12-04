A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2023, during Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). The capabilities employed during OCD are a unique method of delivery suited to the region. Coast Humanitarian Air Drop (CHAD) takes the LCLA capability to the types of environments seen in many places throughout the Pacific. Together, CHAD and LCLA represent a unique Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Response capability that enables rapid response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 00:34 Photo ID: 8153381 VIRIN: 231205-F-PM645-1001 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 3.8 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.