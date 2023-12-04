Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll [Image 3 of 12]

    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Lauren Casulli, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, smiles during a pre-flight aircrew briefing on an Air Force C-130J at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2023, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). This mission-set allows participants to practice dynamic delivery via airdrop in a challenging environment to uncontrolled and non-surveyed drop zones; a critical capability unique to Pacific Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 00:34
    Photo ID: 8153383
    VIRIN: 231205-F-PM645-1003
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll
    Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    Operation Christmas Drop
    alliance
    partnership
    374th Airlift Wing
    OCD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT