U.S. Air Force Capt. Lauren Casulli, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, smiles during a pre-flight aircrew briefing on an Air Force C-130J at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2023, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). This mission-set allows participants to practice dynamic delivery via airdrop in a challenging environment to uncontrolled and non-surveyed drop zones; a critical capability unique to Pacific Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 00:34 Photo ID: 8153383 VIRIN: 231205-F-PM645-1003 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 4.95 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.