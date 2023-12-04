Bundles descend from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) to Satawan Atoll in the Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 5, 2023 during Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). Loadmasters from the 36th EAS train year-round for the safe delivery of each bundle, with many of the bundles weighing over 300 pounds. The aircraft, callsign Santa 36, delivered two bundles to the people of Koror. OCD is the longest-running Department of Defense humanitarian and disaster relief mission. Each year, the USAF partners with countries in the Pacific Air Forces area of responsibility to deliver supplies to remote islands in the South-Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 00:34 Photo ID: 8153390 VIRIN: 231205-F-PM645-1012 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 5.1 MB Location: SATAWAN ATOLL, FM Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.