U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Esteban Bautista-Aquino, 374th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment (AFE) technician, poses for a photo on an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2023, during Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). AFE encompasses functions that enhance aircrew performance through the proper equipment integration for the crew and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 00:34 Photo ID: 8153384 VIRIN: 231205-F-PM645-1004 Resolution: 2400x3600 Size: 5.62 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.