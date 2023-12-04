Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll

U.S. Air Force Capt. Miranda Bapty, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron deputy mission commander, gives a pre-flight briefing aboard an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2023, during Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). Low-cost, low-altitude airdrops used during OCD are cost-efficient, utilizing readily available resources and repurposed personnel parachutes to build supply pallets at a fraction of the cost of other airdrop bundles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

