U.S. Air Force Capt. Miranda Bapty, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron deputy mission commander, gives a pre-flight briefing aboard an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2023, during Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). Low-cost, low-altitude airdrops used during OCD are cost-efficient, utilizing readily available resources and repurposed personnel parachutes to build supply pallets at a fraction of the cost of other airdrop bundles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 00:34
|Photo ID:
|8153382
|VIRIN:
|231205-F-PM645-1002
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Santa 36: 36th EAS Airmen deliver humanitarian bundles to Satawan Atoll [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
