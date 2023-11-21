Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adina Phebus 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jason Pallotta prepares to fly an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, off the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Dec. 1, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adina Phebus)

    This work, Flight Ops on the TR [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

