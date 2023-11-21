Russell Fun in the Sun

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 23, 2023) U.S. Sailors play cornhole during a Thanksgiving steel beach picnic on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), Nov. 23, 2023. Russell is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb M. Foote)

