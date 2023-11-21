Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Russell Fun in the Sun [Image 1 of 12]

    Russell Fun in the Sun

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 9

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 23, 2023) U.S. Sailors play cornhole during a Thanksgiving steel beach picnic on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), Nov. 23, 2023. Russell is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 01:22
    Photo ID: 8147960
    VIRIN: 231123-N-RO855-1007
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    USS Russell
    DDG 59
    destroyer
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    CSG 9

