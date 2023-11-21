Russell Departs San Diego

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Seaman Eric Marte, from San Diego, stands watch on a gun mount aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), Nov. 28, 2023. Russell is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Sean A. Tiberia)
