Russell Departs San Diego

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Seaman Eric Marte, from San Diego, stands watch on a gun mount aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), Nov. 28, 2023. Russell is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Sean A. Tiberia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 01:22 Photo ID: 8147970 VIRIN: 231128-N-RO855-2008 Resolution: 3984x2656 Size: 1.07 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US