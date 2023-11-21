Flight Ops on the TR

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Lt. Cory Smith, front, and Lt. David Taylor signal aircraft for launch on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Dec. 1, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adina Phebus)

