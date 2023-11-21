Russell Pulls into San Diego

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 24, 2023) U.S. Sailors heave lines on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), Nov. 24, 2023. Russell is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb M. Foote)

Date Taken: 11.24.2023