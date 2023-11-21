Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Russell Departs San Diego [Image 6 of 12]

    Russell Departs San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 9

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Matthew J. Gerchufsky, from San Diego, takes a bearing on the starboard bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), Nov. 28, 2023. Russell is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb M. Foote)

