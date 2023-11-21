Lake Erie DC Central

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Zachary Hoyt, left, from Middletown, Pa., and Chief Machinist’s Mate Paul Williams, from Oceanside, Calif., monitor damage control operations in damage control central aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), Dec. 1, 2023. Lake Erie is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ismael Martinez)

