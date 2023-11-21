PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 1, 2023) U.S. Sailors investigate an engineering workshop during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), Dec. 1, 2023. Lake Erie is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ismael Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 01:22 Photo ID: 8147971 VIRIN: 231201-N-IM467-1008 Resolution: 1428x953 Size: 280.85 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lake Erie GQ Drill [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.