PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 1, 2023) U.S. Sailors investigate an engineering workshop during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), Dec. 1, 2023. Lake Erie is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ismael Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 01:22
|Photo ID:
|8147971
|VIRIN:
|231201-N-IM467-1008
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, Lake Erie GQ Drill [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
