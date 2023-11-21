U.S. Marine Corps Senior leaders of Bravo Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion,

Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and U.S. Marines with Special Reaction Team, H&S Bn,

MCIPAC, pose for a group photo during a live fire event on Range 22, Camp Hansen, Okinawa,

Japan, Nov. 30, 2023. Bowman, company first sergeant and Mogish, commanding officer of B

Co, H&S Bn, MCIPAC, joined these Marines during the event to become familiar with the unit,

and learn how SRT trains and operates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis)

This work, Senior leaders of H&S Bn join SRT on live fire range [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jesse Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.