U.S. Marine Corps Senior leaders of Bravo Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion,
Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and U.S. Marines with Special Reaction Team, H&S Bn,
MCIPAC, pose for a group photo during a live fire event on Range 22, Camp Hansen, Okinawa,
Japan, Nov. 30, 2023. Bowman, company first sergeant and Mogish, commanding officer of B
Co, H&S Bn, MCIPAC, joined these Marines during the event to become familiar with the unit,
and learn how SRT trains and operates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis)
