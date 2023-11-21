U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tucker Masters, a Special Reaction Team member,
Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, runs in the SRT
qualification during a live-fire event on Range 22, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 30,
2023. This SRT is a small branch of the Provost Marshal’s Office who respond to active
shooters and hostage situations that occur throughout the island. To prepare for these
unforeseeable events, these Marines frequently train throughout the year to refresh their
weapons qualifications and hone their skills through drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance
Cpl. Jesse Davis)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 01:50
|Photo ID:
|8144851
|VIRIN:
|231129-M-SJ635-1043
|Resolution:
|3598x5394
|Size:
|9.42 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior leaders of H&S Bn join SRT on live fire range [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jesse Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT