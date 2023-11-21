U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tucker Masters, a Special Reaction Team member,

Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, prepares to fire a

M45A1 service pistol for SRT qualification during a live-fire event on Range 22, Camp Hansen,

Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 30, 2023. This SRT is a small branch of the Provost Marshal’s Office who

respond to active shooters and hostage situations that occur throughout the island. To prepare

for these unforeseeable events, these Marines frequently train throughout the year to refresh

their weapons qualifications and hone their skills through drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by

Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis)

Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Jesse Davis)