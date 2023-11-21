Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior leaders of H&S Bn join SRT on live fire range [Image 11 of 13]

    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tucker Masters, a Special Reaction Team member,
    Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, prepares to fire a
    M45A1 service pistol for SRT qualification during a live-fire event on Range 22, Camp Hansen,
    Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 30, 2023. This SRT is a small branch of the Provost Marshal’s Office who
    respond to active shooters and hostage situations that occur throughout the island. To prepare
    for these unforeseeable events, these Marines frequently train throughout the year to refresh
    their weapons qualifications and hone their skills through drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by
    Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 01:48
    Photo ID: 8144852
    VIRIN: 231129-M-SJ635-1095
    Resolution: 5305x7954
    Size: 17.1 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior leaders of H&S Bn join SRT on live fire range [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jesse Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bravo Company
    Camp Hansen
    SRT
    H&S Bn
    MCIPAC
    M1911

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT