U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Shawn Bowman, company first sergeant, Bravo Company,
Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, reloads a M45A1
service pistol during a live-fire event on Range 22, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 30,
2023. Bowman joined these Marines during the event to become familiar with how SRT trains
and operates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 01:52
|Photo ID:
|8144847
|VIRIN:
|231129-M-SJ635-1471
|Resolution:
|4417x6622
|Size:
|13.84 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior leaders of H&S Bn join SRT on live fire range [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jesse Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
