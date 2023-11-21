U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Shawn Bowman, company first sergeant, Bravo Company,

Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, reloads a M45A1

service pistol during a live-fire event on Range 22, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 30,

2023. Bowman joined these Marines during the event to become familiar with how SRT trains

and operates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 01:52 Photo ID: 8144847 VIRIN: 231129-M-SJ635-1471 Resolution: 4417x6622 Size: 13.84 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior leaders of H&S Bn join SRT on live fire range [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jesse Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.