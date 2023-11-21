Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior leaders of H&S Bn join SRT on live fire range [Image 12 of 13]

    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Carlos LoyaFierro, a marksman observer with Special Reaction Team,
    Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, counts the score on the
    target during a live-fire event on Range 22, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 30, 2023.
    This SRT is a small branch of the Provost Marshal’s Office who respond to active shooters and
    hostage situations that occur throughout the island. To prepare for these unforeseeable events,
    these Marines frequently train throughout the year to refresh their weapons qualifications and
    hone their skills through drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 01:48
    Photo ID: 8144853
    VIRIN: 231129-M-SJ635-1118
    Resolution: 4637x6952
    Size: 12.59 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior leaders of H&S Bn join SRT on live fire range [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jesse Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range
    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bravo Company
    Camp Hansen
    SRT
    H&S Bn
    MCIPAC
    M1911

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT