U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Carlos LoyaFierro, a marksman observer with Special Reaction Team,
Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, counts the score on the
target during a live-fire event on Range 22, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 30, 2023.
This SRT is a small branch of the Provost Marshal’s Office who respond to active shooters and
hostage situations that occur throughout the island. To prepare for these unforeseeable events,
these Marines frequently train throughout the year to refresh their weapons qualifications and
hone their skills through drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 01:48
|Photo ID:
|8144853
|VIRIN:
|231129-M-SJ635-1118
|Resolution:
|4637x6952
|Size:
|12.59 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior leaders of H&S Bn join SRT on live fire range [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jesse Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT