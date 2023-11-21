U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Carlos LoyaFierro, a marksman observer with Special Reaction Team,

Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, counts the score on the

target during a live-fire event on Range 22, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 30, 2023.

This SRT is a small branch of the Provost Marshal’s Office who respond to active shooters and

hostage situations that occur throughout the island. To prepare for these unforeseeable events,

these Marines frequently train throughout the year to refresh their weapons qualifications and

hone their skills through drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis)

Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP