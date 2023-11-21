U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tucker Masters, a Special Reaction Team member,

Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, fires an M4A1 Carbine

for SRT qualification during a live-fire event on Range 22, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov.

30, 2023. This SRT is a small branch of the Provost Marshal’s Office who respond to active

shooters and hostage situations that occur throughout the island. To prepare for these

unforeseeable events, these Marines frequently train throughout the year to refresh their

weapons qualifications and hone their skills through drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance

Cpl. Jesse Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 01:50 Photo ID: 8144850 VIRIN: 231129-M-SJ635-1039 Resolution: 6641x4429 Size: 12.08 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior leaders of H&S Bn join SRT on live fire range [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jesse Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.