    Senior leaders of H&S Bn join SRT on live fire range [Image 4 of 13]

    Senior leaders of H&amp;S Bn join SRT on live fire range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Matthew Mogish, commanding officer, Bravo Company, Headquarters
    and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, fires a M45A1 service pistol during a
    live-fire event on Range 22, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 30, 2023. Mogish joined
    these Marines during the event to become familiar with how SRT trains and operates. (U.S.
    Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 01:53
    Photo ID: 8144845
    VIRIN: 231129-M-SJ635-1376
    Resolution: 4055x6079
    Size: 11.27 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Bravo Company
    Camp Hansen
    SRT
    H&S Bn
    MCIPAC
    M1911

