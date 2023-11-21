U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Matthew Mogish, commanding officer, Bravo Company, Headquarters
and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, fires a M45A1 service pistol during a
live-fire event on Range 22, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 30, 2023. Mogish joined
these Marines during the event to become familiar with how SRT trains and operates. (U.S.
Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 01:53
|Photo ID:
|8144845
|VIRIN:
|231129-M-SJ635-1376
|Resolution:
|4055x6079
|Size:
|11.27 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior leaders of H&S Bn join SRT on live fire range [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jesse Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT