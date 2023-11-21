U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Matthew Mogish, commanding officer, Bravo Company, Headquarters

and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, fires a M45A1 service pistol during a

live-fire event on Range 22, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 30, 2023. Mogish joined

these Marines during the event to become familiar with how SRT trains and operates. (U.S.

Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 01:53 Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP