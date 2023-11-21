U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Stephen Murray, right, a team leader, and Sgt. Carlos LoyaFierro, a
marksman observer with Special Reaction Team, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine
Corps Installations Pacific, load rounds into magazines during a live-fire event on Range 22,
Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 30, 2023. This SRT is a small branch of the Provost
Marshal’s Office who respond to active shooters and hostage situations that occur throughout
the island. To prepare for these unforeseeable events, these Marines frequently train throughout
the year to refresh their weapons qualifications and hone their skills through drills. (U.S. Marine
Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 01:56
|Photo ID:
|8144842
|VIRIN:
|231129-M-SJ635-1163
|Resolution:
|4549x6820
|Size:
|14.66 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior leaders of H&S Bn join SRT on live fire range [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jesse Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
