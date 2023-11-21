U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Stephen Murray, right, a team leader, and Sgt. Carlos LoyaFierro, a

marksman observer with Special Reaction Team, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine

Corps Installations Pacific, load rounds into magazines during a live-fire event on Range 22,

Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 30, 2023. This SRT is a small branch of the Provost

Marshal’s Office who respond to active shooters and hostage situations that occur throughout

the island. To prepare for these unforeseeable events, these Marines frequently train throughout

the year to refresh their weapons qualifications and hone their skills through drills. (U.S. Marine

Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 01:56 Photo ID: 8144842 VIRIN: 231129-M-SJ635-1163 Resolution: 4549x6820 Size: 14.66 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior leaders of H&S Bn join SRT on live fire range [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jesse Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.