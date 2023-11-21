An Airman assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department cleans up after live-fire training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2023. Fire Protection specialists deal with everything from brush fires to burning rocket fuel and hazardous material fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 13:51
|Photo ID:
|8142490
|VIRIN:
|231120-F-HU126-1235
|Resolution:
|7156x4771
|Size:
|15.43 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody ignites excellence [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
