Moody ignites excellence

Firefighters assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a photo after live-fire training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2023. This training allowed the unit to improve communications and their ability to work together under stress in order to better respond to emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
