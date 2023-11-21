Firefighters assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a photo after live-fire training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2023. This training allowed the unit to improve communications and their ability to work together under stress in order to better respond to emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2023 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 13:51 Photo ID: 8142484 VIRIN: 231120-F-HU126-1162 Resolution: 7498x4999 Size: 23.26 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody ignites excellence [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.