Moody ignites excellence

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Mabee, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron crew chief, prepares for live-fire training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2023. The training helped the firefighters gain experience for potential real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 13:51
|Photo ID:
|8142482
|VIRIN:
|231120-F-HU126-1107
|Resolution:
|5444x8166
|Size:
|18.63 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
