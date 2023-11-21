An Airman assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department disconnects hoses after live-fire training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2023. The water pressure of a fire hose can range from 20 to 400 pounds per square inch, enabling water reach of about 50 to 100 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 13:51
|Photo ID:
|8142488
|VIRIN:
|231120-F-HU126-1196
|Resolution:
|6668x4445
|Size:
|17.93 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody ignites excellence [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT