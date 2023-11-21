Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody ignites excellence [Image 5 of 13]

    Moody ignites excellence

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A controlled fire burns at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2023. During a live-fire exercise, the building can get between 600-800 degrees Fahrenheit, but a real-world structural fire can reach over 1,600 degrees Fahrenheit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 13:51
    Photo ID: 8142483
    VIRIN: 231120-F-HU126-1143
    Resolution: 7676x5117
    Size: 17.54 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    This work, Moody ignites excellence [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

