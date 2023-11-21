Moody ignites excellence

An Airman assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department participates in live-fire training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2023. The training helped the firefighters gain experience for potential real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

