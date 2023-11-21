Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody ignites excellence [Image 1 of 13]

    Moody ignites excellence

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ceith Rivera, left, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, and Senior Airman Zachary Mabee, 23rd CES crew chief, prepare for live-fire training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2023. Through a mutual aid agreement, Moody Fire Department works with Lowndes County Fire Rescue to respond to off-base calls to ensure quicker response times on the north end of Lowndes County. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

