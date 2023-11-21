Moody ignites excellence

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ceith Rivera, left, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, and Senior Airman Zachary Mabee, 23rd CES crew chief, prepare for live-fire training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2023. Through a mutual aid agreement, Moody Fire Department works with Lowndes County Fire Rescue to respond to off-base calls to ensure quicker response times on the north end of Lowndes County. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

